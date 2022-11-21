& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 12,700 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 12,700 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $514,477.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,361,457.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 8,764 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $352,225.16.

On Monday, November 14th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 3,702 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $148,598.28.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 1,106 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $44,317.42.

On Monday, October 31st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 35,801 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $1,470,705.08.

On Friday, August 26th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 4,014 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $242,927.28.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of GSHD traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.80. 288,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,334. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $146.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3,969.97 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.02 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 178.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 118.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth about $68,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

