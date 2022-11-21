Rose Park Advisors LLC Has $166.03 Million Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Rose Park Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,021,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,421,392 shares during the quarter. Coupang makes up 100.0% of Rose Park Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Rose Park Advisors LLC owned about 0.74% of Coupang worth $166,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Massachusetts Institute of Technology raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology now owns 24,014,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816,529 shares in the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,961,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,002,000. Rit Capital Partners PLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Rit Capital Partners PLC now owns 4,612,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,350,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,235,000 after acquiring an additional 925,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $22,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,601,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,858,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $22,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,601,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,858,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $957,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,339,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,800,907.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coupang Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $19.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CPNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Coupang in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CLSA cut Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.37.

Coupang Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

