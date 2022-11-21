Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Raised to $103.00 at Cowen

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Cowen to $103.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.30.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.18. 157,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,810. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $115.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 10.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 29.6% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,122 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth about $239,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

