Royal Financial (OTCMKTS:RYFL) Trading Down 1.2%

Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RYFL – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.25. 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.
Royal Financial Stock Down 1.2 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25.
Royal Financial Company Profile
Royal Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of checking and savings products, and a full line of home and commercial lending solutions through Royal Savings Bank. The company was founded on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
