RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Sets New 52-Week High at $102.31

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $102.31 and last traded at $101.97, with a volume of 2731 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of RPM International to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.56.

RPM International Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.31. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

RPM International Increases Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. RPM International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $42,920.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $942,270.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $42,920.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $942,270.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,295,375.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 2,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

