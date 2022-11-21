RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) 1-Day Volume Hits $23,076.23

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 21st. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $15,657.05 or 0.99999827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $52.81 million and $23,076.23 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15,657.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.40 or 0.00385793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00025021 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00114107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.10 or 0.00811790 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.39 or 0.00653931 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006407 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00235705 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,373 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,371.83959805 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 16,084.2680485 USD and is down -3.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $49,332.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

