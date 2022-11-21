Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) PT Raised to C$41.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RUS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities lowered Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Russel Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Russel Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$37.71.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Russel Metals Stock Down 0.7 %

Russel Metals stock traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$28.76. 134,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,546. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$27.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.98. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$23.80 and a 12-month high of C$36.15.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.