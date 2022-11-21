Saltoro Capital LP Cuts Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Saltoro Capital LP decreased its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the period. Arcosa comprises 0.0% of Saltoro Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 492.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcosa

In other news, CFO Gail M. Peck sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $499,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,129.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gail M. Peck sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $499,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,129.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $289,104.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arcosa Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Arcosa to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

NYSE:ACA traded up $1.16 on Monday, hitting $60.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,739. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.32. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $65.80.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $603.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.94 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 5.77%. Arcosa’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

