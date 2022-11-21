Saltoro Capital LP Has $210,000 Holdings in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Saltoro Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,358 shares during the period. Algoma Steel Group comprises 0.1% of Saltoro Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Saltoro Capital LP owned approximately 0.12% of Algoma Steel Group worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 124,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

ASTL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.43. The company had a trading volume of 30,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46. The company has a market cap of $667.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $459.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.92 million. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 21.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASTL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$10.75 to C$10.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Algoma Steel Group Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

