Sanford C. Bernstein Increases Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $130.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to $130.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. New Street Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.06. The stock had a trading volume of 395,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,193,965. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.33. The company has a market cap of $90.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 145.2% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $446,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,043 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $167,770,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after buying an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

