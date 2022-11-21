Sanjay Shukla Buys 10,000 Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) CEO Sanjay Shukla acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $21,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,707.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

aTyr Pharma Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 110,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,386. The company has a market capitalization of $60.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 175,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About aTyr Pharma

LIFE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

