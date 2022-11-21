Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $41.59 Million

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market cap of $33.93 million and approximately $41.59 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be purchased for approximately $7.46 or 0.00046973 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Santos FC Fan Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

