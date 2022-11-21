Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Shares Gap Down to $5.07

Shares of Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.07, but opened at $4.80. Satellogic shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Satellogic Stock Down 5.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.67.

Get Satellogic alerts:

Institutional Trading of Satellogic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATL. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Satellogic during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satellogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Satellogic during the 1st quarter worth about $6,420,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Satellogic during the 1st quarter worth about $109,387,000. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Satellogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satellogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.