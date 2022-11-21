Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,770,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476,056 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.8% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 7.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $603,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 52,424 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 22,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 207.8% during the first quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 37,040 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $23.66. 23,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,540. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $31.23.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

