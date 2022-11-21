SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) traded up 2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.84 and last traded at $7.84. 25,866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 65,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99.
SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 35.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter.
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well work-over, maintenance, and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.
