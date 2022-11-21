Secret Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $12.17 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 21st. Secret has a market capitalization of $12.17 million and $10,118.71 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00236691 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00117539 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006180 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00050286 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00056571 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00396531 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $8,409.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

