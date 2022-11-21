Seele-N Self Reported Market Cap Hits $84.28 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $84.28 million and $1.20 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15,888.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010841 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00006670 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038779 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00039805 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006218 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00021344 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00229836 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

SEELE is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00352039 USD and is up 1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $955,948.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

