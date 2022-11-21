SelfKey One Day Volume Tops $2.87 Million (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 21st. One SelfKey token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SelfKey has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. SelfKey has a total market capitalization of $18.08 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SelfKey Token Profile

SelfKey’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

