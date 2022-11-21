Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) CEO Jason R. Whitaker Sells 65,675 Shares

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 65,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $1,964,339.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,932.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $30.52. 3,177,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,040. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $20.52. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 339.37 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,426,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,269,000 after purchasing an additional 694,386 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,365,000 after purchasing an additional 55,184 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,878,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,073,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.93.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

