Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Halma (LON:HLMA)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

HLMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($24.68) price target on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 1,960 ($23.03) to GBX 1,820 ($21.39) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,980 ($35.02) to GBX 2,260 ($26.56) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,153.75 ($25.31).

HLMA stock opened at GBX 2,225 ($26.15) on Thursday. Halma has a 12 month low of GBX 1,855.30 ($21.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,270 ($38.43). The firm has a market cap of £8.45 billion and a PE ratio of 3,476.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,129.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,144.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Halma Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a GBX 7.86 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.34%. Halma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

