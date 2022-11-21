SingularityNET One Day Volume Tops $1.50 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.0427 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $47.86 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15,877.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010789 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00006674 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038800 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00040410 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006271 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00021183 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00229667 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000131 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,214,799,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,121,133,421 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,214,799,455.2394464 with 1,121,133,421.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04172628 USD and is down -8.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $9,721,774.71 traded over the last 24 hours."

