Sleep Country Canada (SCCAF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS: SCCAF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/8/2022 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$31.00.

11/8/2022 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.00 to C$28.00.

11/8/2022 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00.

11/8/2022 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$28.00.

11/8/2022 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$30.00.

11/1/2022 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$28.00.

10/13/2022 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00.

10/11/2022 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$33.00.

10/7/2022 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$38.00 to C$33.00.

Sleep Country Canada Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SCCAF remained flat at $16.60 during midday trading on Monday. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Stories

