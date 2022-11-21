SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Stock Holdings Raised by Muzinich & Co. Inc.

Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,214 shares during the period. SLR Investment accounts for approximately 2.3% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned 0.41% of SLR Investment worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 138,411 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,102,000 after buying an additional 797,719 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 104,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 18,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 77,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SLR Investment

In other news, Director Steven Hochberg sold 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $203,593.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,722.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLRC shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $19.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of SLR Investment to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,666. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.85 million, a PE ratio of 100.07 and a beta of 1.08. SLR Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,171.43%.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

