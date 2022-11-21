Smith & Nephew’s (SN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,400 ($16.45) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($17.63) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,442 ($16.94) to GBX 1,243 ($14.61) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,540 ($18.10) to GBX 1,400 ($16.45) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,530 ($17.98) to GBX 1,500 ($17.63) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,408.60 ($16.55).

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

LON:SN opened at GBX 1,068 ($12.55) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,032.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,112.27. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of GBX 959.20 ($11.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,357.50 ($15.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of £9.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,225.00.

Insider Activity at Smith & Nephew

About Smith & Nephew

In related news, insider Erik Engstrom acquired 332 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,010 ($11.87) per share, with a total value of £3,353.20 ($3,940.31). Also, insider Deepak Nath sold 1,170 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,063 ($12.49), for a total transaction of £12,437.10 ($14,614.69).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

