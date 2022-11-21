Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $101.65 million and $10.67 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Smooth Love Potion Token Profile

Smooth Love Potion was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,669,358,609 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,669,373,057 tokens. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

