Societe Generale Lowers Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Price Target to €360.00

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from €375.00 ($386.60) to €360.00 ($371.13) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

TLPFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Teleperformance from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Teleperformance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Teleperformance from €430.00 ($443.30) to €410.00 ($422.68) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Teleperformance from €410.00 ($422.68) to €360.00 ($371.13) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleperformance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.00.

Teleperformance Stock Performance

Teleperformance stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.83. 22,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,493. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.67 and its 200-day moving average is $147.41. Teleperformance has a 52 week low of $90.46 and a 52 week high of $227.38.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. It offers customer and citizen care; technical support; and customer acquisition services, as well as back-office solutions and integrated services, including social media content moderation services and data labeling for automation solutions; and knowledge services in the field of analytics solutions, automated systems, and artificial intelligence.

