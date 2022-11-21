Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Shares Up 21.4%

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 21.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 115,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 69,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Solstice Gold Stock Up 21.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of C$15.83 million and a PE ratio of -5.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10.
About Solstice Gold
Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kahuna gold project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as secondary rights covering an adjacent 806 square kilometers.
