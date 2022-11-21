Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Shares Up 21.4%

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 21.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 115,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 69,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Solstice Gold Stock Up 21.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of C$15.83 million and a PE ratio of -5.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10.

About Solstice Gold

(Get Rating)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kahuna gold project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as secondary rights covering an adjacent 806 square kilometers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solstice Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solstice Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.