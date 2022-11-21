Songbird (SGB) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $116.96 Million

Songbird (SGB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Songbird has a market capitalization of $116.96 million and approximately $784,235.20 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Songbird token can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Songbird has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Songbird Profile

Songbird’s genesis date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog.

Songbird Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Songbird should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Songbird using one of the exchanges listed above.

