SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Trading 0.3% Higher

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.15 and last traded at $104.93. 6,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 15,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.60.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.07 and a 200 day moving average of $100.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,521,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 73.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the third quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the third quarter worth about $126,000.

