Spell Token (SPELL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $63.65 Million

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last week, Spell Token has traded down 8% against the US dollar. Spell Token has a total market cap of $63.65 million and approximately $8.72 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spell Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spell Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,353.93 or 0.08438091 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00453637 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,465.86 or 0.27832497 BTC.

Spell Token Token Profile

Spell Token’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,688,091,511 tokens. Spell Token’s official website is abracadabra.money. The official message board for Spell Token is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spell Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spell Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spell Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spell Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spell Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.