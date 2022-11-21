Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stake Trimmed by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 229,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,429 shares during the period. Sprouts Farmers Market accounts for approximately 1.0% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $170,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at $959,633.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $249,620.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,807.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $170,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,633.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,671. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Northcoast Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.82. The company had a trading volume of 29,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,359. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

