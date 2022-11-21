Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,842 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 36,010 shares during the quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $22,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 163.8% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 73.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.98. The stock had a trading volume of 123,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,095,148. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.11 and a 200 day moving average of $83.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

