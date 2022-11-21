Stargate Finance (STG) Trading Up 11.3% Over Last Week

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 21st. Stargate Finance has a total market capitalization of $56.22 million and $15.92 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. One Stargate Finance token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00002673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.60 or 0.08709558 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00464581 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,509.32 or 0.28503407 BTC.

Stargate Finance Token Profile

Stargate Finance was first traded on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

