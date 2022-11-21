Status Price Tops $0.0216 on Major Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 21st. Status has a total market capitalization of $74.80 million and approximately $15.11 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0216 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Status has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Status alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15,818.39 or 0.99976102 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010852 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038931 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00040155 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006255 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00021218 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00229296 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0208638 USD and is down -10.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $10,970,156.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.