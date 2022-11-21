Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Raised to C$45.50

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$41.50 to C$45.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

STLC has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Stelco from C$53.70 to C$43.25 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$47.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.98.

Stelco stock opened at C$43.87 on Thursday. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$30.20 and a 1-year high of C$56.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Stelco’s payout ratio is 4.44%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

