StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.42.

Several equities analysts have commented on STEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

StepStone Group stock opened at $29.67 on Monday. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.36.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at StepStone Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.02%.

In related news, major shareholder James Lim sold 436,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $13,158,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,913,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,661,079.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in StepStone Group by 67.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in StepStone Group by 5,132.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at $71,000. 45.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

