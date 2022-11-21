Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Royal Caribbean Cruises Put Options (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 45,925 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 53% compared to the typical volume of 29,922 put options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.58. The company had a trading volume of 93,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,811,367. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $90.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.40.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

