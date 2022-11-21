StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BIOL. Maxim Group dropped their target price on BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of BIOLASE to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BIOLASE to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
BIOLASE Trading Up 3.7 %
NASDAQ BIOL opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62. BIOLASE has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BIOLASE
BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BIOLASE (BIOL)
- Here’s Why SoFi Technologies Stock is Cheap at These Levels
- Warren Buffet Bought Taiwan Semiconductor Stock, Should You?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.