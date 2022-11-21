StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BIOL. Maxim Group dropped their target price on BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of BIOLASE to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BIOLASE to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ BIOL opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62. BIOLASE has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BIOLASE

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIOL. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 117.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54,650 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in BIOLASE by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BIOLASE by 11.6% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.