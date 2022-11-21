StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Community Financial Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $40.30 on Friday. Community Financial has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.63. The company has a market cap of $227.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.77.
Community Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.49%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Financial
Community Financial Company Profile
The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Community Financial (TCFC)
