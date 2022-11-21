StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Community Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $40.30 on Friday. Community Financial has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.63. The company has a market cap of $227.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Community Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Financial

Community Financial Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCFC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Community Financial by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Community Financial by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Further Reading

