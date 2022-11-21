StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DFFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.69. Equities analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 101,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.