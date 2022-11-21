StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Up 34.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CO opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $363.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.04. Global Cord Blood has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 5.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

