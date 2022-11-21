StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of ABIO stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.82. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

