StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fuel Tech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Fuel Tech Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FTEK stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The company has a market cap of $37.57 million, a P/E ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 4.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26.

Institutional Trading of Fuel Tech

About Fuel Tech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTEK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Fuel Tech by 4.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Fuel Tech in the third quarter valued at about $343,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

Further Reading

