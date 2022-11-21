StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOUR opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $129.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.51. Tuniu has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.52 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 87.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOUR. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tuniu by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 23,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tuniu by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

