StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TOUR opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $129.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.51. Tuniu has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.52 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 87.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.77%.
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
