StockNews.com Lowers AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) to Buy

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.6 %
AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.43. 4,205,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,914,540. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $71.70.
