StockNews.com Lowers Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $0.91 on Thursday. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Dustin Henderson bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $31,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,169 shares in the company, valued at $62,444.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 75,400 shares of company stock valued at $87,767 over the last quarter. 8.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Liberty TripAdvisor
Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.
Featured Articles
