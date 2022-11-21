StockNews.com Upgrades Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) to Hold

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.82.
Shares of HPP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.59. 2,137,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.42.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 404.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.
