Stratis Hits 1-Day Volume of $13.91 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $64.00 million and approximately $13.91 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00002828 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,113.99 or 0.07052623 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001937 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00032881 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00075129 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00057438 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000407 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009842 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00022928 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001525 BTC.
Stratis Profile
Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 143,269,767 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.
Buying and Selling Stratis
