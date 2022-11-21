Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Given “Buy” Rating at Lake Street Capital

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Lake Street Capital in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 64.84% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Up 12.3 %

NASDAQ STRM traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.82. 37 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.99 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%.

In other Streamline Health Solutions news, Director Kenan Lucas acquired 757,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,824,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,959.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,868,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 63,679 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

