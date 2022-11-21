Substratum Reaches Market Capitalization of $241,981.88 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Substratum has a total market cap of $241,981.88 and approximately $140.79 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15,971.28 or 1.00058031 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00011013 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007997 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00039283 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006182 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00021569 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00228464 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00051137 USD and is up 9.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $163.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.